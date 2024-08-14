Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its 78th I-Day this year; know theme, history, significance, celebrations

Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its Independence Day annually on August 15. This year, the nation will mark its 78th Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas on Thursday. Learn about this year's theme and Independence Day history, significance, and celebrations as we celebrate the day. (Also Read | Independence Day 2024: Know all about Indian National Flag's history and the man behind it) Independence Day 2024: People wave the Indian national flag. India celebrates its 78th Independence Day this year. (PTI)

Independence Day 2024: What is the theme this year?

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the government of India has announced the theme for this year is Viksit Bharat or Developed India. It symbolises the vision of a developed nation by 2047 and reflects the government's commitment to transform India. The year 2047 will be the 100th year of India's freedom from colonial rule.

Helicopter showers flower petals on participants of the Dress Rehearsal for Independence Day. (PTI)

Independence Day 2024 History and Significance

Independence Day commemorates India's freedom from British colonial rule for more than 200 years on August 15, 1947. The country began its struggle for Independence with the Rovolt of 1857. Later, around 1920, the freedom struggle gained momentum under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Finally, on July 4, 1947, the British House of Commons introduced the Indian Independence Bill. On August 15, India became an independent nation.

On the eve of India's Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, hailed this historic achievement as a 'Tryst with Destiny'. On August 15, Nehru hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. It is a tradition that every Prime Minister has since followed with an address to the country.

Independence Day reminds every citizen of the country about the dawn of a new beginning, the freedom struggle, the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country, and the countless sacrifices they made to achieve liberation from the clutches of Britishers. It is marked as a national holiday in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. (ANI)

Independence Day 2024: Celebrations, how to celebrate with loved ones

Every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag on Swatantrata Diwas and addresses the nation. The Independence Day speech reflects the nation's progress, achievements, and future goals. This year's speech will mark the 11th consecutive Independence Day speech by PM Modi and the first during his third term.

Citizens commemorate Independence Day annually with flag hoisting, parades, cultural events, and citizens singing patriotic songs. Schools and colleges host cultural programmes where children are encouraged to recite speeches and poems on Independence, honour our freedom fighters, perform cultural dance from different corners of the country, and sing songs.