Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic things we did as school kids on this special day
Independence Day 2024: From giving speeches to flag hoisting, here are a few things about Independence Day that still make us nostalgic.
Independence Day 2024: The special day is almost here, and we are eagerly waiting to celebrate it. Every year, India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. After two centuries of being ruled by the British. The country gained independence on August 15, 1947. The day marks the start of an independent nation, devoid of foreign rule. The freedom movement was spearheaded by thousands of countrymen who shed their blood and dedicated their lives to the nation. From Mahatma Gandhi to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Bhagat Singh, the freedom fighters of the country laid their lives to give us the independence that we enjoy today.
As school kids, Independence Day was one of the special days of the year to be celebrated. The excitement of preparing drama, songs and speeches for the special day to waking up early and getting ready for the flag hoisting, everything was about celebrating the special day. Here are a few nostalgic things that we did as school kids on Independence Day.
Flag hoisting:
This was one of the main attractions of school Independence Day celebrations. Usually, the flag was prepared with flowers inside and tied to the post. A picture of a freedom fighter used to be placed below the flag. The principal of the school would do the flag hoisting followed by singing the national anthem.
Giving speech:
What is Independence Day without students giving speeches about independence and the struggles of the freedom fighters? We used to stay late in the evening in school to prepare the speeches, get them corrected by our teachers, and come back home to prepare them to deliver our best.
Singing songs, dance performances:
Songs related to the freedom struggle and the valour of the freedom fighters were sung by the students. Dance performances were also prepared. Independence Day is the day to remember the struggles of the countrymen who shed their blood to give us the freedom. Des Rangeela, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon were the hot favourites for years.
Discussion on independence:
Every school celebration was followed by a hearty discussion and conversation with the teachers and the classmates about independence. This was the time to look back in history, share anecdotes and pay our respects to the freedom fighters.
