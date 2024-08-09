Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani visit temple while honeymooning in Panama; she rocks a minimal co-ord printed look

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani visited a temple in Panama during their honeymoon. Pictures and videos of the couple from the visit went viral on social media. Read on to see what Radhika wore for the occasion. (Also Read | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in Sabyasachi floral kurta, simple makeup during dinner outing: Watch) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani visit a temple while honeymooning in Panama. (X.com)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani visit a temple in Panama

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are holidaying in Central America after spending some time in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics. Earlier, the couple holidayed in Costa Rica and stayed in a Costa Rica villa that cost ₹16 lakh per night. Now, new pictures of them visiting a temple in Panama were shared by netizens on social media. They also show the newlywed couple posing with the temple staff.

What Radhika Merchant wore for the temple visit

Radhika Merchant chose a printed co-ord set for the temple visit in Panama. She wore a sleeveless blouse featuring a colourful floral pattern done on a white base. The top also has a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, and faux fur embellished on the high-low asymmetric hem. She paired it with matching floral-printed flared pants.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with mangalsutra and a ring. Lastly, she chose to tie her long tresses in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and for the glam picks, she opted for glossy pink lips, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a n-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Anant complemented his wife in a printed blue button-down shirt featuring full-length sleeves and a notch collar. He paired it with black basketball shorts and white crew socks.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot last month in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple's wedding festivities lasted three days, preceded by two pre-wedding functions held in Jamnagar and Italy. Many Bollywood and international celebrities, global leaders, and politicians attended the ceremonies.