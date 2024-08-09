Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in Sabyasachi floral kurta, simple makeup during dinner outing: Watch

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's pregnancy fashion has been nothing short of stunning. The star has embraced a chic, uber-cool, yet stylish vibe for her maternity looks. For a recent outing, Deepika chose a floral kurta by Sabyasachi that she styled with simple makeup. Read on as we decode her look for the dinner date. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone wears choker originating from Sikh Empire for Ambani wedding) Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in a Sabyasachi floral kurta. (Instagram)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows on a dinner date

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone outside an eatery joint in Mumbai, accompanied by her bodyguard. The clip shows Deepika exiting the restaurant. The actor was greeted by her fans. She interacted with a few and even clicked pictures with them. Before stepping inside her car, Deepika said "thank you" to the paparazzi.

Decoding Deepika Padukone's dinner date look

Deepika's vibrant green Sabyasachi kurta for the dinner outing features an equally eye-catching floral pattern in pink, peach, green, lavender, and pink shades. The silk kurta also has a collared neckline, front button closures left open near the hem, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, side slits, a relaxed silhouette, and a calf-length hem.

Deepika paired the multi-coloured silk kurta with simple white pants featuring a flared silhouette. She also carried a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag to complete the look. Meanwhile, gold hoop earrings, tan ballerina sandals, centre-parted loose wavy locks, rouge-tinted cheeks, and nude glossy lips rounded off the glam. Lastly, her pregnancy glow added a gorgeous touch to her simple makeup look.

About Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot at Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The star is pregnant with her and Ranveer's first child. Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in March this year. They shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani, among others.