Does Deepika Padukone never indulge in sweet treats to maintain her enviable figure? Actor reveals the truth

Starring in some of the biggest box office hits with her recent appearance in Kalki, and fan-favourite roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Ram-Leela, the queen of Bollywood never misses a chance to awe her audience. Deepika Padukone reveals the secret to her healthy lifestyle and fine figure. (Instagram)

What is the secret to Deepika Padukone's enviable figure?

Deepika’s secret to her looks is B-town’s hottest topic. From her diet to her workout routines, her fans want to hear all about how she manages to look her best at all times.

In her recent Instagram post, the Bollywood diva reveals her dietary secret to her fine figure: Well-timed indulgences. A constant part to her maintenance is a balanced diet. “I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it for me ‘a way of life’. I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad,” said the actress in the caption of her post, focusing on the need to have a sustainable diet that can be followed easily on a daily basis.

The actress addresses the myth about always having to eat healthy and maintaining a restrictive diet to achieve a good body. “Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well!,” said the actress, showing some of her tempting sweet treats in her post, claiming that this isn’t her “way of life”, but that does not mean she doesn’t indulge from time to time.

In another one of her recent posts in honour of self-care month, Deepika shared a Yoga asana, Viparita Karani, for her audience to practice for improving mental and physical health, which is something she claims to include in her routine. “But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day?,” says the actress stressing on the importance of making self-care a ritual.

With her new self-care brand 82.e’s launch and her pregnancy swarming the internet, Deepika is seen posting more about her relationship with food and exercise being a way for her to “feel” good rather than to “look” good, actively advocating for the benefits of self-care.