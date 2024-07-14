This green veggie is the underrated superfood your diet needs now

While everyone loves broccoli, it's time to focus on mustard greens, another member of the Brassica family. This pungent vegetable is worth adding to your plate for the following reasons. Mustard greens, like other dark leafy vegetables, are packed with nutrients. This is the perfect time to add them to your diet if you haven't already. Research suggests that leafy greens may help prevent a number of chronic diseases. Mustard greens are a colourful vegetable that grows best in temperate climates. The most popular colour is green, but there are also lovely dark red varieties. Mustard greens and highly nutritious and versatile leafy vegetables rich in antioxidants and vitamins(Unsplash)

Health benefits of mustard greens

This leafy vegetable is a staple in Indian, Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. In the United States, mustard greens are iconic in Southern cooking, though they're not as popular elsewhere. While kale and broccoli have received more attention in the health world, mustard greens have long been prized by cultures that have included them in their meals for generations. Mustard greens are incredibly nutritious and loaded with essential nutrients. They are packed with antioxidants, which help protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals, thus reducing inflammation. They are also high in fibre and low in calories, making them a high-volume food that keeps you full with fewer calories.

Additionally, mustard greens provide over 100% of your daily value for vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that many people lack. They also contain other fat-soluble vitamins like A and E, which become even more absorbable when cooked. Moreover, mustard greens are rich in glucosinolates, sulfur, and nitrogen-containing compounds found in other Brassica vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. These compounds have anti-inflammatory properties and may offer protection against cancer.

Spice Up Your Meals with Mustard Greens

These greens have a spicier flavor than kale or Brussels sprouts, but their unique taste makes them a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. You can simply sauté them with garlic, olive oil, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice for a quick and tasty dish. For a twist, add them to smoothies along with sweeter fruits like bananas and dates to balance out their bite. Adding a variety of vegetables to your diet not only keeps things interesting in the kitchen but also boosts your overall nutritional intake.