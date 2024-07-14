Ranveer Singh goes 'mother is mothering' as he reacts to Deepika Padukone's look from Ambani wedding. See post

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone recently attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a beautiful red anarkali suit. Though she didn't pose on the red carpet, Deepika shared her photos on Instagram on Saturday. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh makes FIFA president dance with gandasi at Ambani wedding) Deepika Padukone has shared several posts on Instagram.

What Ranveer said about Deepika

She gave different poses for the camera. However, she didn't caption her posts. Deepika chose a choker necklace with her traditional outfit. She elevated her look with sindoor and a neat bun. Reacting to one of the posts, her husband-actor Ranveer Singh wrote, "Mother is Mothering! (Winking face with tongue, kiss and two hearts emojis)."

A fan said, "Beautiful. Have a happy and healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery." A comment read, "My Regal Queen, how I love you. You are such a pretty woman, and that glow on your face. Truly a queen." A person wrote, "You look so pretty. Stunning as always." “You look so gorgeous in this outfit,” said another.

About Ambani event

Anant and Radhika exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, July 12, attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

The Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of the Ambani family took place on Saturday evening. The celebrations will continue with Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, on Sunday.

Deepika and Ranveer's films

Deepika was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Both of them will be seen in Singham Again, the next instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop franchise. It will hit the theatres on November 1. The cast for Singham Again includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Kapoor.