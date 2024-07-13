Ranveer Singh makes FIFA president dance with gandasi at Ambani wedding, internet says: 'Never imagined this'

Actor Ranveer Singh danced his heart out at the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Many videos of the actor dancing with other celebrities and businessmen have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | 'Rude' Ananya Panday pushes Nick Jonas during Anant Ambani's baraat; Ranveer Singh helps him out) Ranveer Singh seen with FIFA president at Ambani wedding.

Ranveer makes FIFA president dance to Punjabi song

In a video shared on X (previously Twitter), Canadian singer AP Dhillon sang his track Insane on stage. Ranveer danced next to him and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. After some time, Ranveer held Gianni from behind and moved him sideways. A little later, Ranveer gave him a gandasi (axe) prop. Gianni held it and danced as Ranveer laughed all along.

Internet reacts to video

The video was shared with the caption, "FIFA president Gianni Infantino dancing at Ambani's wedding in Ranveer Singh's arms and with an axe. Never imagined this." A person wrote, "My eyes, my eyes." A comment read, "What did I see? It's so funny. Hilarious!!" A fan said, "Ranveer is crazy. He danced the whole evening to all the songs. Lol." A tweet read, "Ranveer can make anything happen. He danced with Gianni. Hahaha."

Ranveer danced to many songs: Check out here

The actor also danced with Luis Fonsi to his song Despacito. Ranveer was joined by Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday as they danced to Panjabi MC's Mundian to Bach Ke. He also danced to Govinda's Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha and My Name Is Lakhan with Anil Kapoor. He also reunited with Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra and danced with her on Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya.

About Ambani event

The wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant was a spectacular celebration of Indian culture. The wedding decor theme of An Ode to Varanasi paid homage to the city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts and crafts and Banarasi cuisine. The ceremony will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14.