Nita Ambani dazzles in red co-ord ensemble with Mukesh Ambani for a night stroll in Switzerland

A video of Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, from Switzerland has surfaced online. It shows the couple enjoying a night walk on the streets of Switzerland with minimal bodyguards and their team accompanying them. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl energy to her brother's wedding festivities in a pink saree: Watch) Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani enjoy a quiet night stroll in Switzerland. (Instagram)

What Nita Ambani wore for the outing with Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani, known for her exquisite couture looks and grand jewellery collection, opted for a vibrant red co-ord ensemble. In the video, she and Mukesh Ambani can be seen enjoying a stroll in the evening on a sidewalk. The couple seemed to be taking the leisurely walk after attending an engagement. While Nita chose the red outfit, Mukesh complemented her in a black suit featuring a blazer, pants, and a light-hued shirt.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani's co-ord outfit features a short kurta with full-length sleeves, a golden brocade pattern, and a relaxed silhouette. The matching pants with a flared fit completed the look. She styled the ensemble with loose tresses, a designer luxury bag, and slip-on sandals.

About Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are parents to Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani. Their eldest daughter, Isha, is married to Anand Piramal, and the couple has two kids: a son, Krishna and a daughter, Aadiya. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Merchant, and they are parents to Prithvi and Veda. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani recently married Radhika Merchant.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai attended by Bollywood starlets, international celebrities, global leaders, and politicians. The wedding festivities lasted three days, with PM Modi attending the couple's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. Before the wedding in July, the couple also hosted two pre-wedding celebrations - a three-day star-studded gala in Jamnagar (which saw a performance by Rihanna) and an extravagant celebration in Italy.