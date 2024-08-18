Malaika Arora looks sensational in a Swarovski beaded custom Manish Malhotra saree for IFFM 2024. Pics

Malaika Arora is among the many celebrities attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. For the red carpet ceremony of the award show, Malaika draped herself in a shimmering Swarovski beaded custom-designed saree by Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora wears a Swarovski beaded custom Manish Malhotra saree for IFFM 2024. (Instagram )

Malaika Arora in a Swarovski saree by Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared pictures of Malaika Arora in his custom-made creation on Instagram. The designer shared that Malaika wore his label's “signature and archival” Pewter Tulle classic Swarovski saree. “@malaikaaroraofficial Stunning and Sparkling in our Classic Trailing Saree for the Red carpet at @iffmelbourne styling @tanghavri #mynmsaree,” his caption read. Read on as we decode Malaika's red-carpet look that mixes ethnic and modern sartorial statements.

Decoding Malaika Arora's Swarovski saree

The archival Manish Malhotra saree marries tulle and Swarovski - a concept conceived by the brand over a decade ago, becoming its signature look. It features a cropped blouse, a mermaid-silhouette skirt, and a trailing saree. The sleeveless choli has a plunging neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem, fitted bust, and embellished Swarovski crystal beads.

Meanwhile, Malaika draped a tulle saree over a cream-coloured mermaid skirt featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She wore the nine yards, beautified with shimmering Swarovski crystal beads, over it. She wore the saree in traditional draping style, pleating the pallu on the shoulder.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with statement jewellery, including two choker necklaces and a crystal-embellished ring. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose shimmering smoky pink eyeshadow, darkened brows, brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she left her long, curly hair loose in a centre parting.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika gained popularity in Bollywood with several hit songs, including Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se…, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbangg, and Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2. Malaika also debuted with her show Moving in with Malaika in 2022. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows, including India's Next Top Model and India's Best Dancer.