Malaika Arora's backless Miu Miu dress for an outing in Paris during Olympics costs a fortune. Know its price

Malaika Arora brought the oomph factor to Parisian streetwear with high elegance and luxury. During her visit to France for the Olympics, she explored Paris and shared pictures on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her relaxing vacation. Her photos featured gastronomic adventures, from feasting on giant burgers to checking out dainty croissant corners. She did all these activities with a sensuous aplomb, dressed in a stylish yet comfy outfit. Malaika Arora looked chic and cool as she strolled the streets of Paris.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

What is the price of Malaika’s dress

Malaika's dress is called Viscose dress. (miumiu.com)

For one of the outings in Paris, Malaika sported a chic backless, black dress with a deep scoop neckline. The elegant, form-fitting dress is from Miu Miu. Devoid of any pattern or design, the dress boasts the brand logo print on the chest. It’s a knitted sleeveless mid-length dress made from viscose fabric. The dress costs € 1500 on Miu Miu's official website, which is roughly Rs1,25,926

Accessorising the look

The dress was elevated with glam accessories. Malaika paired it with a Bottega Venetta shoulder bag and a pair of black stretch-leather toe-post knee-high boots from Miu Miu. The boots open up near the toes, giving an edgy vibe.

For a perfect summer vibe, Malaika wore Loewe’s oversized sunglasses with golden accents of the brand’s anagram on the arms. Malaika kept her neck bare to keep the spotlight on her dress. She wore only contrasting silver and gold bracelets and a wristwatch. Her hair was tucked into a tight top bum. With a no-makeup look, her ensemble radiated a cosy yet stylish vibe, all ready to explore the City of Love.