Picking an outfit in the morning too hard? How to get over the morning wardrobe indecisiveness

It’s a morning ritual to stare at your closet with the existential dread of what to wear for the day. No morning starts without the sartorial conundrum of ‘what to wear’ and the eventual resignation of ‘I have nothing to wear’ or ‘who’s going to see me anyway?’ And you end up choosing the same outfit you dumped yesterday on that bedside chair. It's quite unfortunate when you have some of the best outfits waiting for you. Mornings are always stuck between- this or that.(Pexels)

The decision dread stems from the choices your wardrobe presents every day. The abundance of options causes decision paralysis, leading you to avoid making decisions altogether and resort to familiar alternatives, like opting for what you’ve recently worn. Most of the decision dread also occurs because of an unorganised wardrobe. Cluttered spaces always cause anxiety. Make sure to clean your wardrobe and keep your clothes organised by category, so in the morning, it’s easy to locate outfits. Self-image changes every day and impacts how you perceive your body and the clothes you own. On gloomy days, you might feel frustrated because, according to you, nothing looks good on you. But it’s time to let go of this tedious morning ritual. Here are some ways to choose your outfits decisively, with less stress.

Pick the outfit the night before

Sorting through your wardrobe in the early morning is a hassle. Instead, the night before, dedicate at least 10 minutes to choosing your outfit for the next day. You won’t be in a hurry and will be able to settle on an outfit much more easily.

Theme play

Let the day streamline your choices. If there’s an occasion, then dress accordingly. Or if you personally wish to radiate a particular vibe, maybe a whimsical, feminine, and dreamy aesthetic or a relaxed, laid-back, artistic vibe; pick clothes based on that theme. Opening the wardrobe with no plan is a dead end in itself. Plan accordingly and dress based on your preferred theme.

Fashion reality-check

If you’re more of a functional type, dress according to the weather. Check the weather updates to prepare in advance if you need additional layers or may need to shed some. Prioritize dressing comfortably in outfits you can wear throughout the entire day.

Formula

Familiarity lessens decision fatigue, so familiarize yourself with your wardrobe. Don’t just dump your clothes, document every piece on a wardrobe tracking app or if you're a traditionalist, then a spreadsheet. Pair them according to seasonal colours, patterns, prints, and fabrics. That way, your wardrobe won’t feel like a black hole, and you know you have clothes to wear. You are conditioning yourself to stop your daily whining of ‘nothing to wear’. Wake up, you have plenty to wear. It might sound boring but it’s more productive than your doomscrolling, and you’ll feel chic, like Cher Horowitz from Clueless.

Dive in

Don’t overthink. Follow your gut and trust your instincts. Second-guessing reinforces decision paralysis. It’s just an outfit, as long as it’s comfortable for the day, it’s good to go. Overthinking will only worsen the situation, leaving you stuck in a loop of trying on clothes and tossing them aside until your entire wardrobe lands on the clothes-dumping chair.

