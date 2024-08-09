Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Modern blouse designs to emulate

Sobhita's backless blouse Ananya Pandey, Taapsee Pannu and Sobhita Dhulipala in modern blouse designs(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala raised her hotness quotient in a heavily embellished pearl and bugle bead blouse from Manish Malhotra that featured full sleeves and a closed round neck. She elevated the look further with a choker and pastel-hued earrings. Net saree with heavy embroidery is a hot trend and this backless blouse detail is like an icing on the cake.

Ananya's strapless blouse

Ananya Pandey dazzles in a golden sequin strapless blouse from Manish Malhotra paired with a stunning hand-embroidered sequin saree in the same colour. The blouse has a plunging neckline and strapless design which is also heavily embellished. She accessorised her look with dangling earrings, a diamond neckpiece, and a bracelet. She completed her ensemble with middle-parted hair in soft curls and enhanced her traditional attire.

Katrina's Chinese collar blouse

Katrina Kaif radiated her traditional look in this black Chinese collar blouse with short sleeves that featured detailed embroidery on the neck border. To match it, she donned an elegant mesh saree with a thick embroidered border. She spruced up her look with matching earrings and let-down hair.

Taapsee's halter-neck rosette blouse

Taapsee Pannu looks alluring in this rosette halter neck blouse in rich red from Nachiket Barve. She paired it with a black shiny chiffon with sequin edges, exuding elegance. The blouse features hand-embroidered roses around the neck that look classy and chic. She further completed her ensemble tying her hair in a low bun with red roses tucked in them.

Shradhha's V-neck blouse

Shraddha Kapoor rocks this v-neck blouse with zari work and hand embroidery from Label Nitya Bajaj in red and beige tones. Pairing it with a sequined satin georgette crimson red saree, she looks breathtaking with her hair in loose curls. She completed her look with matching earrings and a necklace.