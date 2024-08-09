 Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Modern blouse designs to emulate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Modern blouse designs to emulate

ByAkshita Prakash
Aug 09, 2024 12:40 PM IST

These celebrities embrace all kinds of modern blouse designs, from strapless to Chinese collar neck, enhancing traditional attire.

Sobhita's backless blouse

Ananya Pandey, Taapsee Pannu and Sobhita Dhulipala in modern blouse designs(Instagram)
Ananya Pandey, Taapsee Pannu and Sobhita Dhulipala in modern blouse designs(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala raised her hotness quotient in a heavily embellished pearl and bugle bead blouse from Manish Malhotra that featured full sleeves and a closed round neck. She elevated the look further with a choker and pastel-hued earrings. Net saree with heavy embroidery is a hot trend and this backless blouse detail is like an icing on the cake.

Ananya's strapless blouse

Ananya Pandey dazzles in a golden sequin strapless blouse from Manish Malhotra paired with a stunning hand-embroidered sequin saree in the same colour. The blouse has a plunging neckline and strapless design which is also heavily embellished. She accessorised her look with dangling earrings, a diamond neckpiece, and a bracelet. She completed her ensemble with middle-parted hair in soft curls and enhanced her traditional attire.

Katrina's Chinese collar blouse

Katrina Kaif radiated her traditional look in this black Chinese collar blouse with short sleeves that featured detailed embroidery on the neck border. To match it, she donned an elegant mesh saree with a thick embroidered border. She spruced up her look with matching earrings and let-down hair.

Taapsee's halter-neck rosette blouse

Taapsee Pannu looks alluring in this rosette halter neck blouse in rich red from Nachiket Barve. She paired it with a black shiny chiffon with sequin edges, exuding elegance. The blouse features hand-embroidered roses around the neck that look classy and chic. She further completed her ensemble tying her hair in a low bun with red roses tucked in them.

Shradhha's V-neck blouse

Shraddha Kapoor rocks this v-neck blouse with zari work and hand embroidery from Label Nitya Bajaj in red and beige tones. Pairing it with a sequined satin georgette crimson red saree, she looks breathtaking with her hair in loose curls. She completed her look with matching earrings and a necklace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Modern blouse designs to emulate
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On