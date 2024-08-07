BTS' Jin named Gucci's global brand ambassador; creative director Sabato De Sarno calls him truly magnetic

Jin of BTS is the next Gucci global brand ambassador

Jin has added another feather to his hat after his military service discharge in June. The Super Tuna singer, who was an Olympic torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month and was announced as the global brand ambassador for Maison FRED, was named Gucci's global brand ambassador on Wednesday.

In a statement by Gucci, the luxury label's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, said Jin's "warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique." Sabato added, "He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honoured to share this journey with him."

Gucci sends gifts to Jin

The news comes after months of speculation, which started circulating when Gucci sent gifts to Jin on his discharge. The pictures of the gifts were shared on X by ARMY, who wondered whether Jin would become the next ambassador of the luxury label.

Meanwhile, the Epiphany singer has worn Gucci on several occasions. According to WWD, Jin called the brand 'iconic' with "a long-standing heritage and modernity." He said, "It is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house." Jin also joins celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park.

About Jin's upcoming projects

Jin, who is the first member of BTS to complete his mandatory military service, has an upcoming new vlog series, RUN JIN, which is set to debut on August 13, 2024. The idol will also release his solo album. Recently, he shared a spoiler stating that his album would be the next solo from a BTS member as a reply to a fan's post on Weverse talking about Jimin's album Muse. He had said, "Jimin, after you, it's me. I am going to sing too."