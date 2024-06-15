BTS' Jin shoots to the top of June Boy Group Member brand rankings following military discharge; Cha Eunwoo slips a spot

BTS' Jin has officially broken ASTRO Cha Eunwoo's consistent victorious spell on the monthly brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members. BTS' Jin beats ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo to take the top spot on June's boy group member brand reputation rankings.

For months on end, the ‘Stay’ crooner clinched the top spot among other male K-pop idols, maintaining his praise-worthy reign. However, the epic return of the eldest BTS member following his military discharge marked a new start for the K-pop supergroup that's currently on hiatus.

Jin's comeback to the music scene ignited a spark, especially when paired with the grandiosity of the group's 11th debut anniversary on June 13. On top of that the ‘Astronaut’ hitmaker jumped back into his idol shoes by conducting an extraordinary hug event to reunite with his fans and kick off the annual BTS Festa celebrations in style.

The Korean Business Research Institute's June survey again relied on the cumulative analysis of consumer participation, communication, media coverage and community awareness indexes. The data collected from May 15 to June 15 weighed in on the industry presence of 730 boy group members.

Ultimately, the ‘Super Tuna’ songster dominated the list, witnessing a staggering 203.52% boost in his brand reputation index since May. Scoring a grand total of 3,835,261 this month, Jin earned his glorious victory in association with high-ranking phrases like “free hug,” “ARMY" and “fan meeting.” Moreover, other significant terms related to his keyword analysis included “thankful,” “discharge” and “congratulate.” He also secured a whopping a score of 95.07% positive reaction.

After months of staying at the top, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo slipped to the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,604,710. Despite going down a rank, his score saw a 24.97% rise since May.

Where do BTS members stand on the June chart?

The other BTS members also applied for official leaves from their respective posts to celebrate the conclusion of Jin's military duties. As a result, the entire septet's positions on the June list soared high.

With Jin conquering the chart at the top, Jimin joined him at No. 3, with a brand reputation of 2,258,664. Following them, Jungkook closed the Top 5 ranks with a brand reputation index of 1,898,925.

As for the other members of the global sensation, V and RM made it to the Top 10 at No. 6 and 9 respectively. Meanwhile, the remaining duo of J-Hope and Suga rounded out the group's ranks at No. 11 and 12 respectively.

How many SEVENTEEN members make it to the June brand reputation rankings?

Four of the 13-member lineup made it to the June rankings. Hoshi and Mingyu cracked the 13th and 17th ranks. On the other hand, Jeonghan and Wonwoo, who are set to debut as a special two-member subunit with their first single album ‘This Man’ on June 17, claimed the 16th and 24th places respectively.

