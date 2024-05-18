 Cha Eun Woo's victorious spell remains consistent: May Boy Group Member brand rankings out! Wonbin, Doyoung follow - Hindustan Times
Cha Eun Woo's victorious spell remains consistent: May Boy Group Member brand rankings out! Wonbin, Doyoung follow

ByAshima Grover
May 18, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Doyoung becomes the only NCT member to score a rank on the May chart. Several BTS and Seventeen members also make the list.

Since December 2023, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has held onto the top-ranking position on the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation index (except February, when RIIZE's Wonbin beat him for the title, while Eunwoo sat at No. 2). His undefeated glory also took precedence among these rankings in May as well.

ASTRO's Eunwoo, RIIZE's Wonbin and NCT's Doyoung claimed the Top 3 ranks on the May Boy Group Members Brand Reputation Index.
ASTRO's Eunwoo, RIIZE's Wonbin and NCT's Doyoung claimed the Top 3 ranks on the May Boy Group Members Brand Reputation Index.

The crowned prince of brand rankings held his spot at the top of the table, as revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute's cumulative data analysis from April 18 to May 18.

This month, Eunwoo scored a brand reputation index of 2,884,446. The most buzzworthy phrases in the keyword analysis associated with his brand included “face genius,” “Moonbin,” and “You Quiz on the Block.” Other keywords synonymously tied to his artistic persona were “sweet,” “reveal,” and “tear up.” He also gained an unbeatable score of 92.77% positive reactions.

Also read | ‘Mother’ of NewJeans, Min Hee Jin's alleged chats disparaging the members leaked amid K-pop legal battle against HYBE

For this month's survey, the Korean institute drew up a tally of 730 K-pop boy group members.

On the boy group members' chart, RIIZE's Wonbin and Eunwoo have been pacing back and forth, swapping their ranks for months on end. Once again, the 2002-born SM Entertainment artist claimed the second post with a brand reputation index of 1,953,300, marking a significant boost from his April score.

NCT's Doyoung witnessed a whopping surge in his score, with a cumulative score of 1,921,339. The April release of his solo debut album, Youth, has consequentially resulted in the industry shining the spotlight on him as a singer of extraordinary calibre. He is now the third member of NCT to debut as a soloist, following Taeyong and Ten's example. Doyoung was the only NCT member who charted on the May index.

Where did BTS members stand on the May chart?

Jimin, Jungkook, and V of the sensational septet made it to the Top 10, ranking Nos. 5, 9, and 10, respectively. BTS' leader, RM, trailed behind closely at the 11th rank. Jin, who's expected to return from the military this year as the first member of the band to be discharged in June, stood at No. 13. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope successively claimed the 15th and 16th spots.

Also read | BTS Jungkook's Golden found dumped in toilets after SEVENTEEN's mass discard on Japan’s streets

Top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Rankings

  1. Astro's Cha Eun Woo
  2. RIIZE's Wonbin
  3. NCT's Doyoung
  4. Kim Jae Hwan (formerly of Wanna One)
  5. BTS' Jimin
  6. EXO's Baekhyun
  7. Kang Daniel (formerly of Wanna One)
  8. RIIZE's Sungchan
  9. BTS' Jungkook
  10. BTS' V
  11. BTS' RM
  12. RIIZE's Sohee
  13. BTS' Jin
  14. Song Mino of Winner
  15. BTS' Suga
  16. BTS' J-Hope
  17. Super Junior's Heechul
  18. Hwang Minhyun (formerly of NU'EST and Wanna One)
  19. Super Juniro's Kyuhyun
  20. Highlight's Yoon Doojoon
  21. Seventeen's Mingyu
  22. Seventeen's Jeonghan
  23. The Boyz's Sunwoo
  24. TVXQ's Yunho
  25. Seventeen's Hoshi
  26. Seventeen's Jun
  27. Seventeen's Wonwoo
  28. BTOB's Changsub
  29. TWS' Shiyu
  30. RIIZE's Shotaro

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
