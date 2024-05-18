Cha Eun Woo's victorious spell remains consistent: May Boy Group Member brand rankings out! Wonbin, Doyoung follow

Since December 2023, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has held onto the top-ranking position on the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation index (except February, when RIIZE's Wonbin beat him for the title, while Eunwoo sat at No. 2). His undefeated glory also took precedence among these rankings in May as well. ASTRO's Eunwoo, RIIZE's Wonbin and NCT's Doyoung claimed the Top 3 ranks on the May Boy Group Members Brand Reputation Index.

The crowned prince of brand rankings held his spot at the top of the table, as revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute's cumulative data analysis from April 18 to May 18.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This month, Eunwoo scored a brand reputation index of 2,884,446. The most buzzworthy phrases in the keyword analysis associated with his brand included “face genius,” “Moonbin,” and “You Quiz on the Block.” Other keywords synonymously tied to his artistic persona were “sweet,” “reveal,” and “tear up.” He also gained an unbeatable score of 92.77% positive reactions.

Also read | ‘Mother’ of NewJeans, Min Hee Jin's alleged chats disparaging the members leaked amid K-pop legal battle against HYBE

For this month's survey, the Korean institute drew up a tally of 730 K-pop boy group members.

On the boy group members' chart, RIIZE's Wonbin and Eunwoo have been pacing back and forth, swapping their ranks for months on end. Once again, the 2002-born SM Entertainment artist claimed the second post with a brand reputation index of 1,953,300, marking a significant boost from his April score.

NCT's Doyoung witnessed a whopping surge in his score, with a cumulative score of 1,921,339. The April release of his solo debut album, Youth, has consequentially resulted in the industry shining the spotlight on him as a singer of extraordinary calibre. He is now the third member of NCT to debut as a soloist, following Taeyong and Ten's example. Doyoung was the only NCT member who charted on the May index.

Where did BTS members stand on the May chart?

Jimin, Jungkook, and V of the sensational septet made it to the Top 10, ranking Nos. 5, 9, and 10, respectively. BTS' leader, RM, trailed behind closely at the 11th rank. Jin, who's expected to return from the military this year as the first member of the band to be discharged in June, stood at No. 13. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope successively claimed the 15th and 16th spots.

Also read | BTS Jungkook's Golden found dumped in toilets after SEVENTEEN's mass discard on Japan’s streets

Top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Rankings