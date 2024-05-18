BTS fans wonder if RM and Jimin will collab as they feature in new ‘Mini & Moni’ clip, talk about Namjoon's song. Watch

BTS leader RM and group member Jimin featured in a new video shared by BangtanTV. Taking to its YouTube channel, BangtanTV posted a brief clip with the caption, "MMM (Mini & Moni Music) - RM teaser." In the video, RM and Jimin spoke about music and also listened to the BTS leader's song Come Back to Me. (Also Read | BTS' Namjoon had an accident on Come Back to Me sets, says Lee Sung-jin) BTS members Jimin and RM featured in a new clip.

What RM, Jimin said about the BTS leader's song, albums

Speaking in front of the camera, RM aka Kim Namjoon said, "I'm always nervous when I play a song for someone for the first time. The sound is very different from what I usually do. So I was pretty nervous." Jimin also shared, "Namjoon's albums always feel like a diary. You can tell exactly what he was thinking at the time and what he's feeling now."

RM talks about his past

The duo vibed to the Come Back to Me song as they smiled. RM also told Jimin, "Looking at myself, I thought for the first time ever, 'Why was I so tensed up for the past ten years?' I only had two modes, 'Turn on and turn off'. I kind of felt bad looking at myself." Jimin listened and nodded.

Fans want to know about ‘album exchange’, churn out theories

The video ended with the words--album exchange/MMM (Mini & Moni Music). The full video will release on May 25 at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST). After the official X account of BTS shared the video, fans were seen coming up with theories and wondering if the duo would collaborate.

A fan said, "Exchange album? Album exchange?" A person guessed, "The video comes out on 25th May. It can't be PJM2 and RPWP, maybe RPWP and FACE ...they can't let us listen to Jimin's new album like that, right?"

A tweet read, "I think we'll get Mini Moni collab on Jimin's next album." An X user asked, "So we're getting pjm2, too?? Or a song from Mini?" "Will they have fun discussions on each other's album? Does this mean what I think it means: Jimin album after Namjoon album!?!" read a tweet, "Well, we know that another work is coming from Jimin, so probably that," wrote another fan.

About RM's upcoming album

Last month, BTS agency BigHit Music announced RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The 11-track album will release on May 24 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).

On Friday evening the tracklist was unveiled. It comprises--Right Place, Wrong Person, Nuts, Out of love, Domodachi, Interlude, Groin, Heaven, LOST, Around the world in a day, Credit Roll and Come Back to Me.