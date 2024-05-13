BTS' Namjoon had an accident on Come Back to Me sets, says Lee Sung-jin

Lee Sung-jin praises RM

Talking about RM, Sung-jin said, “You’re always a little nervous when you’re working with these giant global superstars. Are they going to want to rehearse? Are they going to take notes? RM was game for everything. He was there for long hours.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

RM had an accident while shooting Come Back to Me song

He added, "First take of the very first scene, he bent down and his head hit the camera and it was a giant gash on his eye and immediately I thought, 'Oh great, I’m going to be deported immediately because I’ve just scratched this national treasure'. To his credit, he went to the hospital, got stitched up, came back and he was ready to go."

Sung-jin also shared that RM "came back the same day", adding that the shoot was over three days in Paju, which is about "an hour and a half outside of Seoul, kind of closer to the North Korean border". He called RM "so versatile and open to direction" adding that the BTS leader would also push him while they were working together. He said that RM would check the monitor and say "we can get that one a little bit better”.

About RM's upcoming album

Last week, RM released the music video of his pre-release track Come Back to Me. The song is part of RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It is an 11-track album that "captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in". The album will release at 1 pm (KST) on May 24.