BTS RM unveils Come Back to Me music video, fans praise 'actor' Kim Namjoon's emotions and duality. Watch

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, on Friday released the music video of his pre-release track Come Back to Me. Taking to its YouTube channel, HYBE posted the music video, which is nearly six minutes long. (Also Read | BTS RM tries to act as a 'peacemaker' in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef; Armys poke fun) BTS RM in a still from the music video of Come Back to Me.

RM Come Back to Me music video

In the video, the BTS leader is seen in different roles – a friend sitting with his group, a married man with a child, and having a disagreement with his girlfriend. RM also plays a child who sits in his pram as his parents play with him. Initially, he is seen as unhappy and confused as he spends time with them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the latter part of the video, RM is seen face-to-face with himself. Then, things take a different turn as he enjoys his time with those around him. The video ended with RM walking out of a house holding hands with a woman.

BTS ARMY reacts to the music video

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “I am very proud and happy for you, Namjoon; you are an incredible man full of unmatched qualities. You are the man with thousands of facets full of different spaces and versions of himself.” A person said, "The lyrics, the expression on his face, the duality, the actor Kim Namjoon, the set, graphics, his emotions, everything!! Just everything was PERFECT!!!!"

"RM is for sure very talented! From like rapping to now singing, show in his amazing singing skills.. You are totally talented RM! Your music always teaches the army something, and we enjoy listening to you... We ARMYs will always and FOREVER be with you and support you! LOVE YOU, NAMJOON!" commented another.

About RM's second solo album

Recently, BigHit Music shared details about RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The official statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to announce the release of Right Place, Wrong Person, BTS member RM’s second solo album. Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in."

"The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, would be much appreciated. Thank you. Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Friday, April 26, 2024 (KST) onward. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, May 24, 2024 (KST)," it concluded.