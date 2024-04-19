BTS' RM has a solution to end the rap beef between Hollywood superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In the rap world, where diss tracks erupt like volcanic eruptions and lyrical jabs sting like scorpions, a surprise peace offering is coming from the Indigo singer. Enter RM, leader of the global superstars BTS, known for his IQ that rivals his record sales and diplomatic charm that transcends languages. BTS RM tries to act as a 'peacemaker' in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef; Armys poke fun (Pic credit: Drake, Lamar Instagram )

Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef explained

For those unaware, here is what happened. Rap culture witnessed a power change in late 2023. Drake, a Canadian celebrity, collaborated with American rapper J. Cole on the song "First Person Shooter," which subtly established them as the current rap powerhouse along with the indisputable Kendrick Lamar (also known as Dot). Dot, though, was not buying it. He responded with an unexpected jab on a Future and Metro Boomin collaboration titled "Like That. He let loose on J. Cole in this song, and he even subtly made references to his own and Drake's past words, adding to the already boiling heat in the rap scene.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: BTS Jungkook faces hate comments on new Instagram account because of…

After months of simmering tension, Drake finally fired back in the rap beef on April 13th. DJ Akademiks dropped a track titled "Push Ups" which is believed to be Drake's response. In the song, Drake takes low blows at Kendrick's physical stature, mentions his wife in a way some Kendrick fans jumped in defence and argues that other rappers currently hold more sway in the music industry.

Also read: Kanye West allegedly assaulted man for harassing wife Bianca: LAPD report

BTS RM responds to Drake Vs Lamar diss rap

BTS member RM, renowned as the powerhouse of BTS's rap line, has joined the conversation. The K-pop group leader, currently serving as an active soldier in the South Korean military, surprised fans by sharing a song suggestion on his social media. Among his recent recommendations was the 2012 track “Poetic Justice” by Kendrick Lamar, featuring Drake. ARMYs, couldn't help but interpret this as a playful attempt by RM to play peacemaker. It seems RM, a musical powerhouse himself, simply wants his rap idols to bury the hatchet!