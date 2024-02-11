BTS' RM makes fans emotional as he says 'hoping our connection will continue': Another seol will pass before I see you

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has penned a note for fans a day after Lunar New Year. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse on Sunday, Namjoon made fans emotional as he said he hopes "our connection will continue to go on". As translated by X (formerly Twitter) user @btsinthemoment, he also said that another Korean Lunar New Year will "have to pass" before he can meet his fans. (Also Read | Jimin gives BTS ARMY update about himself and Jungkook as he wishes fans on Lunar New Year) BTS' RM completed his military training and reportedly received top honours.

RM pens note for BTS ARMY

RM wrote, "Hello ARMYs, are you doing well? I have also come to my base and have been adjusting well. I ate rice cake soup, have been resting a little since it is seol (lunar new year), and am doing well. Another seol will have to pass before I am able to see you all, but I will do well with my time."

He also said, "I believe that it will be another place of learning and experiences. Whenever, wherever, always be healthy. And I wish that you will experience a lot more good things than bad things. Hoping that our connection will continue to go on, I hope you receive a lot of new year blessings!"

Fans react to RM's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Thank you, Namjoon, for always thinking of us! Our connection is forever, honey." A comment read, "'Hoping that our connection will continue to go on'. No way I didn't cry. Seriously, I didn't." An X user wrote, "Hope so and thanks, RM for such nice wishes. We (army) also hope that many, many good things happen to you." Another person tweeted, "Oh, Joonie. You are one of the aspects in my life that will remain as my 'always'."

About BTS members

RM along with V (Kim Taehyung), Jimin and Jungkook, initiated the military enlistment process in November and entered the camp in December 2023. In a statement shared on Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards fans for supporting BTS over the years.

"Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day," the agency said in the statement.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023. BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

