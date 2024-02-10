Jimin gives BTS ARMY update about himself and Jungkook as he wishes fans on Lunar New Year: 'Don't worry too much'

BTS member Jimin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has shared a post giving fans an update about himself and group member Jungkook. As translated by X (formerly Twitter) user, @ParkJiminUSA95, Jimin also wished fans on Lunar New Year. Jimin shared the post on the fan community forum Weverse. (Also Read | BTS agency gives update on RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook) BTS members Jimin and Jungkook pose with each other.

Jimin shares post about himself, Jungkook

Jimin wrote. "ARMYs, it's Lunar New Year! I hope you have a happy Lunar New Year and I hope you’ll stay healthy and won’t get sick this year. I hope that this year will be filled with nothing but happiness. Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much. I'll make sure to come back again! Eat lots of delicious things, and don't go on a diet today (smiling face emoji)."

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Fans react to Jimin's post

Fans were left emotional as they got a note from Jimin. Taking to the comments section of Jimin's Weverse post, a fan wrote, "Oh God, I missed him so much. Take care of yourself, Jimin." A comment read, "Thank you, Jimin. Happy New Year to you too. Thanks for giving an update on yourself and Jungkook." Another person commented, "Be happy and healthy always. Celebrate this day well. We will wait for you."

About BTS members

Jimin, Jungkook, along with RM and V (Kim Taehyung), initiated their enlistment process in November and entered the camp in December 2023. In a statement shared on Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards fans for supporting BTS over the years.

"Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day," the agency said in the statement.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023. BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place