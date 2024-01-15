BTS agency gives update on RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook; asks fans not to send letters, gifts to military barrack

BTS agency BigHit Music shared an update about group members RM, Jimin, V (aka Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook. Taking to Weverse on Monday, BigHit Music also asked BTS fans not to send letters and gifts to military barrack for BTS members. (Also Read | BTS slips in ranking first time in 5 years as a new K-pop group rises in reputation) (L-R) BTS members Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

BigHit Music talks about RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook

The statement read, “Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day.”

BTS agency on fan letters and gifts

It added, "Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout the artists’ service period. The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost.”

BTS agency continued, "Therefore, we kindly that fans refrain from sending anything by mail. Instead, BigHit Music will assist in making sure the artists are able to personally see any heartwarming messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtags ‘Dear_RM_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_SUGA_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_jhope_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jimin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_V_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_JungKook_from_ARMY.’.

BigHit Music on recruit training graduation ceremony

It also added, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during the recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time. Thank you," concluded the statement. All the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – are currently serving in the South Korean military.

