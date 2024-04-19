BTS Jungkook faces hate comments on new Instagram account because of…

In a move that surprised fans, BTS' Jungkook has returned to Instagram, this time with a brand new account dedicated to his cherished Doberman, Bam. This comeback comes after Jungkook previously opted for the South Korean fan interaction platform Weverse following an initial break from the Meta-owned platform. While Jungkook will be managing the account himself, the decision to leave the comments open has seemingly backfired. BTS star Jungkook(Getty Images)

BTS' Jungkook Instagram faces hate comments

Fans celebrated Jungkook's return to Instagram with great zeal. His followers skyrocketed within minutes, and the comments section quickly filled with purple hearts, showcasing the immense love that ARMY (BTS's fan base) showers upon their idols.

However, the celebratory atmosphere has been dampened by the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine. This sensitive topic has divided the fandom, with some fans urging Jungkook to use his platform to speak up about the issue. This call to action is further fueled by past controversies surrounding HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun.

#HYBE Divest from Zionism

The social media campaign #BoycottHYBE and #HYBE Divest from Zionism, urging BTS's agency to remove HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun, has reached Jungkook's new Instagram account. This hashtag frequently trends as fans express dissatisfaction with Braun and call for HYBE to sever ties with entities associated with Zionism.

A person commented on one of Bam's posts, stating, "Here, there is no internet in Gaza. All neighbourhoods have been destroyed using internationally prohibited weapons. They are still playing the role of the victim. They do not want people to see the truth about their lies in the news. Please search for the truth." Additionally, several emojis, including vomiting, middle finger, and knife emojis, along with others, surfaced in the comments.

While the comments aren't directed at Jungkook or Bam, hateful messages have infiltrated some of their posts, disrupting the usual stream of fan love. Other BTS members, like V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin, have already responded by either disabling comments altogether or restricting who can comment. Seeing this negativity, many fans are urging Jungkook to take similar precautions and shut down his comment section.

“To those who are replying with comments and putting disgusting emojis, can you please understand your situation ?? You mean, you're making him feel sorry for your situation and why, I advise you to delete your comments, because the situation has become an insult to yourselves, and this is what I tell you out of pity, no more, no less .”A fan wrote a message defending Jungkook and all BTS members, urging those leaving negative comments and using inappropriate emojis to reconsider their actions.