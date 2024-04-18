BTS V's involvement in pro-military ‘double dragons’ video stirs online controversy

Kim Taehyung, known to fans as BTS’ V, ignited online debates with photos from his military service. Images show him in a special black uniform, typically worn by the SDT (Special Forces). This sparked a divide among fans. While some celebrate his role in the elite unit, others believe idols shouldn't be involved in pro-military ‘propaganda.' The controversy erupted after a promotional video filmed by soldiers for the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province was posted on YouTube. Social Media reacts to BTS V's pro-military advertisement appearance(Image- Via X)

BTS V channels his SDT charm in new video

On April 17th, social media went into overdrive after stills from a South Korean pro-military advertisement featuring Kim Taehyung went viral. V, the Winter Bear crooner, traded in his microphone for a set of firearms and fired them expertly, showing off a new side of himself that fans had never seen before. “Captain Korea” and “V” quickly trended on social media that day.

Fans ‘not happy’ with propaganda video

"So proud of him" and "he's so cool" - it's just military propaganda and forced conscription. Are y'all insane? What exactly are you proud of?" a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Some fans expressed disappointment, believing that idols are “being FORCED into military service and used as tools for their propaganda.”

In January, the Singularity crooner was deployed in Rok II Corps Military Police unit, also known as the "Double Dragons" or the Ssangyong unit.

‘It’s not what BTS promoted’

ARMYs said they were "outraged" and "disappointed" by V’s inclusion in the promotion video, calling it “military propaganda.” Some said it was in contrast to the group’s “love myself” campaign for UNICEF and speeches at the United Nations advocating for anti-violence. The group has also worked with the White House, as well as the United Nations, on issues such as Asian violence.

ARMYs defend Taehyung

Watching their beloved idol receive mixed reactions, some fans rallied in defence and pointed out that everyone has their own personal beliefs. They also said that BTS members' opinions can be different. Some also said that because South Korea is a war-prone nation, they need to respect idols' responsibilities as citizens. Because military service is compulsory in South Korea, people are expected to do their duty for their country.