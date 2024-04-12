BTS' Kim Taehyung shares pics of his ‘buffed up’ bare back with ‘wound of glory’; gives update on life. See photos

BTS member V has shared a bunch of his 'buffed up' photos, making his fans 'drool'. Taking to his Instagram Stories and Weverse, V, aka Kim Taehyung, also shared a message for the BTS ARMY. (Also Read | BTS V makes surprise appearance at Soccer game; flashes big smile in SDT uniform) BTS' Kim Taehyung shared several photos.

Taehyung has a message for fans

The first picture on Instagram Stories showed Taehyung holding a four-leaf clover. He wrote, as translated by X user, @taextaeBORAHAE, “Allegiance (salute emoji). Is everyone doing well? I'm working out healthily and also wearing the cool black uniform and getting cool training and doing well!”

He also said, "I came on a break for a short time to wish Na PD-nim on his birthday and spent time great time while talking with friends about military (life) after a long time. I'm currently 75kg after working out diligently but our military warriors' bodies are (in) great (shape) so I have to try a little harder.. I'll try hard (fire emoji) bye (raising hands emoji)." As per the user, Taehyung referred to the uniform that his unit wears.

Taehyung shares selfies

The next picture, a mirror selfie, showed Taehyung wearing a black T-shirt as he stood inside a gym. A face mask hung from his chin. The next photo showed Taehyung squatting, wearing a rust-coloured T-shirt and denims. He added a lips emoji to the photo. The last picture, another selfie, showed him in a black T-shirt and camouflage pants. He simply wrote, "Hello (fire emoji)."

Taehyung shares picture of his bareback

On Weverse, Taehyung posted a picture of his bare back with wound marks. He was seen only in pants as he posed with his back to the mirror to click the photo. Taehyung wrote, “Wound of glory.”

J-Hope, too, has message for fans

Not only Taehyung, but BTS member J-Hope also shared pictures and a note for fans. He shared a photo of fan messages hung on a wall for him. Along with it, he wrote, "Thank you so much!!!! I'll see you in good health after (getting) discharged!!!!! (Salute and purple heart emojis).

BTS ARMY react to Taehyung's pics

Reacting to Taehyung's photos, a fan wrote, "OMG Kim Taekyung. You have buffed up all right. I'm drooling here, have some mercy!" "Taehyung looks so buff, my God, his veiny hands, the muscles, the broad shoulder. Hello!?" read a comment. "Kim Taehyung, sir, omg look at him he got so buff !?!?! his shoulders, lord!?!?" tweeted another fan.

An X user said, "He has buffed up like crazy, what are you doing, Kim Taehyung." "We are so spoiled today from V-Hope!!! First Tae, then Hobi. Weverse is alive," said another person. "Tae came home!!!! I'm so happy he's doing well. He is looking good. Getting stocky and everything. Go you!!!" read another comment on X.

About BTS

Currently, all the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are serving in the military. Jin enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope in last April. Suga started his service in September 2023. RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook started their service in December 2023.

