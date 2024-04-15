Park Bo Ram's agency clarifies autopsy findings amid alleged suicide claims

South Korean music fans are mourning the sudden passing of singer Park Bo Ram at the age of 30. The singer, beloved for her beautiful OST contributions, was a fan favourite. Unfortunately, the sudden news of her death was a major shocker for the fans globally, with many speculating it was suicide. Fake claims began circulating online, but now her agency has clarified the autopsy findings. Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away at 30, death under investigation: ‘Reply 1988 songs will never be same’, fans mourn(XANADU)

Park Bo Ram’s cause of death

On April 15, Bo Ram’s talent agency, XANADU Entertainment, released a statement dispelling any claims of suicide or homicide, asserting the autopsy findings. The agency also warned netizens against spreading false reports and threatened legal action against those who did.

“An autopsy was performed this morning (April 15) to confirm the cause of death of the late artist Park Bo Ram. The autopsy showed no signs of homicide or suicide, and the exact results will be delivered to the bereaved family at a later date.” The agency of the late singer responded to the claims.

Park Bo Ram died on the night of April 11. The agency further requested the fans to “refrain from circulating rumours and speculative reports so that the bereaved family can properly send off the deceased on her last journey.”

Park Bo Ram’s funeral and final rites

In addition to the announcement, Park Bo Ram's agency also revealed the details of the singer's funeral. The singer's funeral will take place on April 17th at 3:00 PM KST at room 21 of the Funeral Home located at Asan Medical Center. The burial procession will take place at Seoul Memorial Park on April 17th.

“We would appreciate it if you could pray for the late Park Bo Ram, who never let go of her passion for music and nurtured her dream so that she can rest comfortably in a warm place.”

Who was singer Park Bo Ram?

Park Bo Ram gained fame from Mnet's audition show Superstar K2 in 2010. She achieved her first breakthrough in 2014 with her song Beautiful. The singer went on to deliver many hit OSTs, including the iconic Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong) for Reply 1988 and Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie for W - Two Worlds. At the time of her unexpected passing, Bo Ram was preparing for a comeback to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut.

