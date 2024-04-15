 BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: ‘Maknae came home’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: ‘Maknae came home’

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 15, 2024 06:39 AM IST

BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with Bam's Instagram debut

BTS's Jungkook won't be missing out on all the Instagram fun, thanks to his furry friend, Bam! After deactivating his personal account to focus on interacting with fans on Weverse, Jungkook made a surprise return to the platform on April 14th. However, this time, he created a brand new account – not for himself, but for his beloved dog Bam. He also announced his arrival on Weverse to further connect with his fans. Currently, the Golden Crooner is fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea.

BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: (Bam's Instagram)
BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: (Bam's Instagram)

BTS’ Jungkook launches new Instagram account

On Weverse, Jungkook wrote, "I can't brag about anything right now so I'm going to brag about my baby. Have a fun 'night' from now on, @bowwow_bam." While it took fans a moment to understand what was happening, within a matter of hours Bam's account surpassed 2.6 million followers. The best part is that the BTS member chose to keep the comment section open for all to read and leave their words. The Instagram account under @bowwow_bam is likely managed by Jungkook himself, given that the username is an adorable ‘Bam’s dad.’

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: Dune 2 OTT, digital release date: Is Chalamet and Zendaya’s sci-fi adventure coming to Netflix and Max?

BTS’ Jungkook reunites with Bam

The account has already shared seven posts showing off Bam's full glory - from posing like the next big model to playing with his hooman. However, the video where Jungkook can be seen with his furry friend without revealing his face has his fans believing the 3D crooner might be back for a short break from his military service. Speculation is rampant, and since last night, 'Jungkook came home' has been trending on social media.

“JUNGKOOK CAME HOME, TALKING ABOUT HIS BABY, BAM!!” Wrote a fan on social media. Another wrote, “We miss you so much kookie.”

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught locking lips in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival

Jungkook military comeback date

Jungkook was the final member of BTS to enter South Korea's mandatory military service. He enlisted alongside fellow BTS member Jimin as part of a buddy enlistment program. Both the Promise and Euphoria singers joined the military together as companion soldiers, sparking anticipation for their return, expected around June 2025.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: ‘Maknae came home’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On