BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: ‘Maknae came home’

BTS's Jungkook won't be missing out on all the Instagram fun, thanks to his furry friend, Bam! After deactivating his personal account to focus on interacting with fans on Weverse, Jungkook made a surprise return to the platform on April 14th. However, this time, he created a brand new account – not for himself, but for his beloved dog Bam. He also announced his arrival on Weverse to further connect with his fans. Currently, the Golden Crooner is fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: (Bam's Instagram)

BTS’ Jungkook launches new Instagram account

On Weverse, Jungkook wrote, "I can't brag about anything right now so I'm going to brag about my baby. Have a fun 'night' from now on, @bowwow_bam." While it took fans a moment to understand what was happening, within a matter of hours Bam's account surpassed 2.6 million followers. The best part is that the BTS member chose to keep the comment section open for all to read and leave their words. The Instagram account under @bowwow_bam is likely managed by Jungkook himself, given that the username is an adorable ‘Bam’s dad.’

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: Dune 2 OTT, digital release date: Is Chalamet and Zendaya’s sci-fi adventure coming to Netflix and Max?

BTS’ Jungkook reunites with Bam

The account has already shared seven posts showing off Bam's full glory - from posing like the next big model to playing with his hooman. However, the video where Jungkook can be seen with his furry friend without revealing his face has his fans believing the 3D crooner might be back for a short break from his military service. Speculation is rampant, and since last night, 'Jungkook came home' has been trending on social media.

“JUNGKOOK CAME HOME, TALKING ABOUT HIS BABY, BAM!!” Wrote a fan on social media. Another wrote, “We miss you so much kookie.”

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught locking lips in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival

Jungkook military comeback date

Jungkook was the final member of BTS to enter South Korea's mandatory military service. He enlisted alongside fellow BTS member Jimin as part of a buddy enlistment program. Both the Promise and Euphoria singers joined the military together as companion soldiers, sparking anticipation for their return, expected around June 2025.