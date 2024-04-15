 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught locking lips in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught locking lips in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 15, 2024 05:47 AM IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted kissing and dancing at Coachella's Neon Carnival bash

Coachella's Neon Carnival afterparty kicked off with flashing lights, pulsating music and a packed crowd. Pop queen Taylor Swift, back in the valley after eight years since her legendary "Bleachella" moment in 2016, arrived with her NFL beau, Travis Kelce. Together, they weren't just there for the music; they turned up the heat on their romance. The internet went into meltdown after they were spotted making out at the ultra-exclusive Neon Carnival bash in Indio, California, on Saturday night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella 2024(Pic - X (Twitter))
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella 2024(Pic - X (Twitter))

Taylor-Travis spotted making out at Coachella afterparty

The celebrity couple is making the most of their time together before they get back to work. Fresh from their Bahamas vacation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived in Coachella Valley, where they enjoyed Jack Antonoff Bleachers performance. Later, a fan's video captured Taylor and Travis sitting in a secluded area at the event hosted by Patron El Alto, Liquid IV, and Levi’s. In the video, both the singer and NFL superstar can be seen kissing and hugging in a packed crowd worrying about nothing.

TMZ reported that it looked like Taylor and Travis both had their hands full of drinks at the VIP event. A source inside the venue told the publication that James Kennedy, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, was DJing at the time.

Stars in attendance at Coachella Neon Carnival

Those present included Paris Hilton, Simu Liu, Tinashe, Kesha, Amber Rose, Jon Batiste, Madison Pettis, Harry Jowsey, Kyle Richards, and a few others.

Travis-Taylor Coachella and sushi date

Although she wasn't scheduled to perform, the 14-time Grammy winner attended the popular festival to support her longtime friend Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, and Ice Spice's performance. Some people speculated that she and her partner, Kelce, might skip the event after their sushi dinner date in L.A. on Friday night, but they still showed up at the venue. Fans were particularly struck by the couple's carefree public display of affection. Swift and Kelce earlier seized a chance to mingle with fans in the VIP section while enjoying Ice Spice's performance.

