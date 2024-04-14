Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith share backstage bromance at Coachella: Never Say Never

Coachella 2024 just served up a reunion sweeter than any festival funnel cake! The celeb-loved musical festival is officially dusting off those decades-old Never Say Never posters, as Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reunited with their epic bromance backstage. A viral video of the two catching up has fans experiencing full-blown nostalgia overload, leaving everyone wondering if a future collab might be brewing. Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reunite at Coachella, sparking nostalgia among fans

It's a video of Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith having a blast together at the Coachella valley. The duo went into full-on banter mode, with Jaden holding Justin from the back before they exchanged hugs and cheek pecks. The extremely heartwarming sight left fans in awe!

“Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith bringing the vibes backstage at Coachella! It's awesome to see friends supporting each other and enjoying the festival together. Rock on, guys!” A fan commented on the video posted on X. “This is how I greet my homies,” another chimed in.

For the unversed, Justin and Jaden collaborated on the hit song 'Never Say Never', which served as the theme of Jaden's 2010 movie The Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan. It's no surprise that their friendship has stood the test of time!

Jada Pinkett Smith’s and Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith previously expressed his excitement for the festival in a statement. "I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain,” Smith told People earlier. Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey were present on the opening day of the festival cheering for Lana Del Rey.

Justin and Hailey attend Coachella 2024

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the opening day of the 2024 music festival in Indio, California. The couple thoroughly enjoyed Lana Del Rey's headlining performance at the Coachella valley which also featured a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish. During the event, Justin stood behind his wife, who was wearing a black hoodie and glasses, and affectionately rubbed her head before planting a tender kiss on her forehead.