Coachella Day 2: Le Sserafim steal the spotlight in custom Louis Vuitton, debut new song; check full setlist and more

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim made its snazzy debut entrance at one of the most significant mainstream music shows in the US on April 13. Taking the audience by storm, the South Korean quintet from Source Music (HYBE Labels) stunned the California audience with their 10-part epic showcase that opened with their superhit single Antifragile. Donning their custom Louis Vuitton outfits, Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae took charge of the Sahara stage at Coachella Day 2, following up after fellow K-pop industry mates Ateez. Le Sserafim members at Coachella. (X / @le_sserafim)

The band delivered impressive, high-powered live performances, and dropped the curtain on a new track, 1-800-Hot & Fun, as a pleasant surprise for their fans. Le Sserafim members showed off their latest track for the first time at Coachella. Some media reports suggest the new single is slated to be released on streaming platforms on Monday, April 15, at 6 pm KST. More official confirmations are yet to follow.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Le Sserafim Coachella Setlist

After their opening act with Antifragile, the group moved on to a nostalgic route and played their debut single, Fearless. They continued to dole out more hits from their first studio album, with a performance of The Great Mermaid.

Also read | Coachella 2024: Ateez kick off electrifying music fest debut, exciting spoiler follows; Blackpink's Lisa spotted

Hot & Fun, the soon-to-release on-streaming track, came in as the fourth stop on their 2024 Coachella setlist. Eventually, Nile Rodgers joined them onstage for the fifth track of the night, i.e. their collaborative massive hit from 2023, Unforgiven.

The second half of their Coachella debut made room for more top-notch music as they performed Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife and Perfect Night. Before closing their show, they raised anticipation with their latest 2024 studio tracks, Smart and Easy. Finally, Le Sserafim's night came to an epic conclusion with a remix version of Fire in the Belly.

#FIMCHELLA was a tremendous success despite fans being disappointed by the poor camera work for the show. As the group members said themselves on Instagram, “Now you know [their] name.”

Meanwhile, the K-pop quintet's latest hit, Smart, has climbed the Global Spotify charts and stands at no. 121 with 1.45 million streams. Le Sserafim will reprise their stance at Coachella for Weekend 2 on Saturday, April 20.

Social Media Fact Check: Le Sserafim at Coachella

Le Sserafim's X/Twitter update:

Le Sserafim bring out Nile Rodgers for Unforgiven: