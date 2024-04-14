SNL: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt go full-out Taylor Swift for Barbenheimer breakup anthem

Ryan Gosling addressed his hot pink attachment to his character Ken from Barbie during the April 13 Saturday Night Live monologue with Emily Blunt. April 13: Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling on Saturday Night Live.

Putting aside their Barbeinheimer dispute, Gosling and Blunt, who've joined forces for the upcoming action comedy The Fall Guy, united over their grief on not being able to let go of their former blockbusters. Ryan initially sternly put his foot down, claiming that his conversations would no longer be centred around Ken.

Yet, announcing his “breakup” with the Barbie character after they “went too deep," he quickly retracts his statement and admits, “I actually am gonna talk about it… a little bit.” And so he did, but in song and as a reimagination of Taylor Swift's All To Well.

Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue

Tapping into the powers devised by the “Great Taylor Swift” to fully heal from a breakup, Gosling jumped back into his La La Land avatar, staying loyal to his Ken style with a fur coat. As a piano slid in, he processed his anguish in song.

“I shredded Venice Beach, it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right. I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat, and I'll wear it right now,” belted Gosling, acknowledging, “I was just Ken, and now I'm just Ryan.”

Blunt butted in to break his melody and commanded him to take the fur coat off. Guiding him that it was time to move on, she firmly admitted, “Ken is dead," as she struck him with a bazillion objects as a testament to his new role as a battle-scarred stuntman in The Fall Guy.

Despite being annoyed about him endlessly singing about Ken when this moment was to be dedicated to promoting their forthcoming action flick, ultimately, she's also dragged back in time to her sweet Oppenheimer memories.

The duo again slipped back into their Barbenheimer rivalry until Blunt, too, tapped into nostalgia with All Too Well. “Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of jack. I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in a hat,” she fell into the song.

The Fall Guy co-stars then bridged their duet and continued,

Ryan Gosling: “I miss all my Kens”

Emily Blunt: “And I miss Cillian Murphy.”

Together: “And you really should see The Fall Guy, but I just can't seem to let Ken go…”

And the song went on. Clearly, Kitty and Ken are a “mess to impress." The sweet duet concluded with them bidding their characters farewell, only for Gosling to declare soon after: “Ken will never die!”

In addition to hosting SNL for the third time, Gosling joined his Barbie co-star, Kate McKinnon, for another Close Encounter sketch. They debuted the original segment with Cecily Strong in 2015. The La La Land actor also revisited his memorable 2017 Papyrus SNL sketch for a sequel.

His new 2024 film The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt, rolls out in theatres on May 3.