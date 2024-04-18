Haikyu!! movie: Release date, US-UK premiere, streaming details, trailer, and more

Calling all volleyball fanatics! Haikyu!! The movie has locked its global release deets. This anime, known for igniting a passion for the sport, is back for a cinematic showdown that will conclude its epic saga. After dominating the box office in Japan, Haikyu!! is now gearing up to go global. This guide serves as your ultimate courtside companion, offering details on release dates for the US and UK, where to watch, and more. Get ready to spike into action with Haikyu!! Fans of the Haikyuu!! anime series can now catch the dream with a touch on their smartphones. G-Holdings and Dayamonz have announced the launch of the new Haikyuu!! Touch the Dream mobile game on February 28, 2023.

Haikyu!! movie: Release date

Box office records have already been set in Japan for Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. The movie is now set to hit theatres in the United States and the United Kingdom. Haikyuu Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump is hitting cinemas on May 31, 2024, and will be the sequel to the popular volleyball anime series, Haikyu!!! To The Top. The movie was first released in Japan on 16 February 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Queen of Tears overtakes Goblin as 2nd highest-rated tvN drama, eyes on Crash Landing on You ratings

What is Haikyu!! Movie about

The new release of Haikyu!! covers the epic battle between Karasuno School and Nekoma School. Instead of promoting a fifth season, this new release focuses on two volleyball teams fighting for the title of best in the nation. Directed by Susumu Mitsunaka the screenings will take place in IMAX, 4DX, and MX 4D formats. This is the first part of the two-part final event.

Is there any trailer for Haikyu: Movie?

Fortunately, we have! In 2023, the first trailer for the Haikyu film was released. It will be available with both the English dub and the original Japanese subtitles for its international release. Check out the trailer.

Is Haikyu: Movie available to stream online?

The streaming rights for this movie have been acquired by Crunchyroll, but it will not be available to stream until after the movie's theatrical run ends. In addition to this movie, the streaming service has also acquired the rights for other movies such as Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi, Overlord, and The Sacred Kingdom.

Also read: BARK Air: World's first doggy jet service offers fur-st class luxury; check one-way ticket cost and details

Where to stream Haikyu’s first four seasons?

For those new to the anime, can check the first four seasons of Haikyu streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. As per the streamer’s official description, “Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. “