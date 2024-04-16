 Detective Conan anime film opens to record-breaking Japan box office debut; Haikyuu final movie climbs all-time chart - Hindustan Times
Detective Conan anime film opens to record-breaking Japan box office debut; Haikyuu final movie climbs all-time chart

ByAshima Grover
Apr 16, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Detective Conan's 27th film installment achieves a record-high milestone for the franchise, while Haikyuu Dumpster Battle rises on the top-grossing chart.

The 27th Detective Conan film, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram, debuted in Japanese theatre on April 12, 2024, reeling in record-breaking earnings of 3.352 billion yen ($21.74 million). With 2,274,333 ticket sales, the latest premiere made way for the biggest opening weekend in the history of the anime franchise. Its soaring success wasn't merely restricted to the Detective Conan banner but also extended to the overall weekend revenue of 2024 movie releases in Japan so far.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram clocked in 3.352 billion yen ($21.74 million) from its first weekend, while Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump earned 2.23 billion yen ($14.86 million) during its first three days.
Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram clocked in 3.352 billion yen ($21.74 million) from its first weekend, while Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump earned 2.23 billion yen ($14.86 million) during its first three days.

The new Case Closed film closed on attendance of 638,119, earning 962,785,780 yen on the first day, i.e. Friday, April 12. After its first weekend success at the Japan box office, the total revenue for the franchise, commencing with The Time-Bombed Skyscraper in 1997, has also gone past 118 billion yen ($765 million), according to Eiga.com.

Detective Conan anime film revenues

Case Closed franchise's 28-year-old legacy is still clocking in momentous success. Per the Annual reports of the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan, the last six movies of the franchise clocked in the first-weekend revenue as follows:

FilmYear of release1st Weekend RevenueTotal Revenue
Zero the Enforcer20181.67 billion yen9.18 billion yen
The Fist of Blue Sapphire20191.886 billion yen9.37 billion yen
The Scarlet Bullet20212.2 billion yen7.65 billion yen
The Bride of Halloween20221.9 billion yen9.78 billion yen
Black Iron Submarine20233.146 billion yen9.78 billion yen
The Million-dollar Pentagram20243.352 billion yen(still counting)

Weekend Japan box office: Top 10 movies

  1. Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram (new)
  2. Henna le (previously at 1)
  3. Oppenheimer (previously at 4)
  4. Haikyuu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump (previously at 3)
  5. Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony (previously at 2)
  6. Mobile Suit Gundam - Seed Freedom (previously at 9)
  7. Shigatsu ni Nareba Kanojo wa (previously at 5)
  8. Godzilla Minus One (previously at 7)
  9. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (previously at 6)
  10. The First Omen (previously at 8)

Haikyuu Final Movie 1 box-office track record

Although Oppenheimer's recent Japanese premiere took a toll on Haikyuu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump's Top 10 ranking, as it went down a place, the movie continued its ninth weekend with soaring success.

So far, it has admitted 6.64 million viewers, securing the 9.51 billion yen ($61.66 million) bag. The penultimate Haikyuu movie chapter climbed the all-time box office chart in Japan, now becoming the 52nd top-grossing movie in Japanese history – a stop previously held by Back to Future Part 2 (9.5 billion yen earnings).

Follow Us On