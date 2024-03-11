Bespoke Godzilla shoes that were all the rage at the 2024 Oscars may be up for grabs soon

Godzilla Minus One crew has registered Godzilla history, becoming the only movie from the sea monster cinematic franchise to have won an Oscar. The team had secured a single nod at the 2024 Oscars, enough to win the red carpet-event. Even before landing the Best Visual Effects, the crew members rolled up to the party with trophies of their own in hand. However, the glistening Godzilla figurines weren't the only piece of method dressing the quartet bore. If the epic Japanese team's presence with a bow tie-wearing golden Godzilla wasn't a glory to behold already, a different POV shone the spotlight on their unforgettable footsteps. Left: Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki at the Oscars 2024; right: Movie crew sports custom Godzilla-inspired shoes fashioned by Japanese brand Hazama. (X / @Godzilla_Toho)

Director Takashi Yamazaki and VFX artists Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima walked down the red carpet in their black dress shoes, but they were no regular footwear. Honouring their project's magnificent grandeur, the quartet wore a cohesive look, with their Godzilla-themed as the most memorable head-turning statement fashion piece.

Godzilla shoes: Who's the designer? Will the footwear be made available to the fans?

Though now possibly recognised as the Oscars Godzilla shoes, it wasn't their first public outing. The Godzilla team has been sporting these claw-bearing black shoes for the movie's entire press run. Yamazaki's eccentric shoes were also a scene-stealer at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. However, as the fashion statement caught more traction at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, fans are also eager to get their hands on it.

And the good news is in order! If you're looking forward to making these shoes yours, you may be able to soon.

Where to find the Godzilla-inspired Shoes?

The Godzilla Minus One team's shoe line isn't the first of its kind. Japanese designer Matsui Ryosuke's imagination brought this vision to life under the banner of the fashion brand Hazama. Once you head to its official website, you'll realise they've produced numerous themes for these hand-heeled shoes. Although the Godzilla shoes spotted on the Oscars red carpet were more goth-theme inclined, the website also puts glitzier and more glamorous options out on display.

However, this particular vision isn't listed there yet. These Hazama shoes were specially created in collaboration with Godzilla Minus One.

How to purchase the Godzilla shoes?

As of now, you can't. But, the good news is that Matsui Ryosuke is well acquainted with the uproar these shoes have created since the movie's promotions kicked off. Their purchase was finally addressed on X (formerly Twitter) on the Oscars day.

For all fans desperately waiting to harness the “Godzilla drip," here's what Ryosuke had to say:

"Thank you very much for paying attention to the shoes we made.

We created these shoes in collaboration with "Godzilla Minus One".

There is a possibility that we may be able to sell the stock in a little while, so if you are interested, please wait for information from us."

In a subsequently posted tweet, the Japanese designer urged fans to spread the word about the shoes so that future sales opportunities may be greenlit.

"We often see questions about where these godzilla shoes are made and whether they are sold.

About that, these shoes were produced by our brand. And there may still be sales opportunities.

If you would like, could you please spread this information?"

You heard the designer. Now you know what needs to be done if you want the shoes up for grabs.