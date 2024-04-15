K-drama tears are flowing freely as Queen of Tears achieves a new milestone! After surpassing the beloved Reply 1988 for the number 3 spot, the drama has now toppled the timeless Goblin to claim the title of tvN's second-highest-rated K-drama ever. A move that no one saw coming. Fans are thrilled, celebrating the ongoing success of the show starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The 2024 rom-com has maintained its winning streak in terms of ratings and viewership both domestically and on the global front. Queen of Tears overtakes Goblin as 2nd highest-rated tvN drama, eyes on Crash Landing on You ratings(tvN)

Queen of Tears becomes the second highest-rated drama on tvN

The popular romance drama featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won achieved its highest viewership ratings to date on April 14th, right after airing its latest episode. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 12 of the show recorded an average nationwide rating of 20.7 percent, surpassing 20 percent for the first time and setting a new all-time high for the show.

Queen of Tears overtakes Goblin’s ratings

Only two Korean dramas before this, Crash Landing on You and Goblin, had ever surpassed the impressive 20 percent ratings mark in the broadcaster's history. It remains to be seen if the Kim Soo Hyun drama can dethrone Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's record-breaking North Korea-South Korea love story, which achieved a staggering nationwide average of 21.7 percent for its finale back in 2020.

Queen of Tears finale

The show centered around the married couple Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In will conclude its regular run on April 28. However, on April 8, it was revealed that two special episodes will be aired on May 4th and 5th. This is likely due to the popularity of the show. As per a Korean news outlet, “Details regarding the format and appearances of the main actors are currently under discussion.”

K-dramas weekly ratings

KBS 2TV's latest romantic drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic is receiving a lot of positive feedback, with an average nationwide rating of 16.8 percent for its most recent episode. JTBC's "Hide" has also seen a rise in popularity, with an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent. However, EXO Suho’s Missing Crown Prince failed to impress as the show only garnered 1.1 percent for its second episode.