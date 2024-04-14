Queen of Tears hits new Saturday ratings high despite Netflix ranking slip, Parasyte overtakes

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, has achieved its highest Saturday ratings, although slightly lower compared to the Sunday episode. The show, focusing on a married couple experiencing marriage burnout, has received rave reviews worldwide. On Netflix, the series has maintained its winning streak in the Top 5 after holding the number one position for two consecutive weeks. However, a new Korean show, "Parasyte," has now surpassed its ranking on the OTT platform. Queen of Tears hits new Saturday ratings high despite Netflix ranking slip(Netflix)

Queen of Tears records ratings high on Saturday

On April 13, the tvN rom-com, which previously surpassed the classic Reply 1988 to become the third highest-rated K-drama in the broadcaster's history, took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 16.8 percent. The ratings on Saturday are typically lower compared to Sunday due to time zone differences, as many viewers prefer to watch two episodes in a row rather than waiting for another the next day.

Queen of Tears Netflix ranking

On Netflix, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic comedy currently holds the number two position in the Non-English TV series category. However, the recent dip in ranking can be attributed to the rise of new K-drama Parasyte: The Grey. The supernatural story clinched the number one position with with 31,500,000 hours viewed in its debut week.

Netflix describes the story as- “When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.”

Wonderful World finale ratings

MBC's Wonderful World concluded its run with an average nationwide rating of 9.2 percent for its series finale. The drama starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo remained one of the most-watched K-dramas among global audiences as well.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic Saturday ratings

According to Neilsen Korea, KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained a solid average nationwide rating of 14.4 percent for its latest episode. Meanwhile, SBS's The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection achieved an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for its sixth episode. The series is performing quite average as compared to its prequel, The Escape of the Seven.

On the other hand, JTBC's Hide began the second half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent.