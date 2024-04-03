Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's rom-com gets U/A certificate due to excessive cuss words

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all geared up for their upcoming rom-com Family Star. The audiences expected the movie to be a love-story targeted at family viewing going by the title. However, prior to its release the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) objected to the use of obscene words in Vijay-Mrunal's Telugu romance. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says he was getting paid peanuts before Kushi) Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Family Star faces censorship due to objectionable words.

CBFC objects to 5 swear words in Family Star

When the film was screened in Hyderabad for the CBFC, it was granted a U/A certificate. The censor board also muted certain swear words which were used in the rom-com. The objectionable language was used primarily in the scenes that are set in the backdrop of United States. In order to make Family Star age-appropriate with regard to family audiences, the censor officials suggested the makers to mute the curse words. The certification granted to Vijay-Mrunal's movie on April 2, 2024, has gone viral on social media. It mentions the duration to be around 2 hours, 43 minutes and 20 seconds. The five cuts have been described as excessive use of liquor labels in one song and five swear words.

Vijay-Mrunal's Family Star aims at wholesome entertainment

While sharing the trailer of Family Star, Vijay had tweeted, “This summer. In just one week-go celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive and have a great time in the theaters.” The film showcases Vijay and Mrunal as lovers who undergo conflicting emotions in the course of their journey to understand each other's feelings. The rom-com also features Vasuki, Abhinaya, Ravi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and, Rohini Hattangadi in crucial roles. It is directed by Parasuram and slated to release on April 5, 2024.

Vijay will next be seen in the period drama Gautham Tinnanuri. Family Star is Mrunal's third stint with Telugu cinema after Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam and Nani's Hi Nanna.

