Mrunal Thakur visits a temple in Hyderabad ahead of Family Star promotions with Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted out and about in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The actor was spotted at the Sri Yellamma Pochamma in Balkampet, which often sees heavy footfall from devotees on Sundays. A video of the actor’s visit surfaced online. (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur: There are days when I crave for a simple sound sleep) Mrunal Thakur visited one of the oldest temples in Hyderabad(X)

Mrunal visits temple

A video of Mrunal taking blessings inside one of the oldest temples in Hyderabad has been circulated by fans on X. In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama set. She can be seen praying to the idol before taking the aarti. Her team accompanied her on the temple visit.

Family Star promotions

Mrunal will soon be seen in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on April 5 and the film’s team will begin promotions on Holi (March 25). Recently, Dil Raju, who produced the film revealed at an event why the film was named Family Star.

He said, “When we announced the film’s title, some people thought it was to depict Vijay as a star. But I think most of us work hard to provide for our families and I want to clarify that this film is a tribute to us all. It’s for all of us who wants to provide a better life for our families. It has nothing to do with Vijay or stardom in general.”

Upcoming work

Family Star will be Mrunal’s third film after the highly successful films, Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna with Nani. She played Princess Noor Jahan in the former film and Yashna in the later film, both of which were love stories. Both the films were big hits and expectations are high on this one too. The film will see cameos by Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna. Mrunal will also soon be seen in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan.

