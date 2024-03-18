Mrunal Thakur: There are days when I crave for a simple sound sleep

Actor Mrunal Thakur feels slowing down is important for an artiste. Despite having six releases in 2023 across mediums, she isn’t complaining. Looking back at her workaholic schedule, Thakur says, “I have been working non stop for past two years. There are days when I crave for a simple sound sleep on my own bed.” Mrunal Thakur took time off from her busy shooting schedule.(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal recently took time off with her family to rejuvenate at a lake town near Mumbai. “A vacation definitely is a luxury at the moment. But it is important to take small breaks and for me family precedes all. They really reel me back and I cannot put a value to the time I spend with them,” she shares with us.

The 31-year-old believes “slowing down is a key aspect of an actor’s life” because it allows her time for introspection, and the avoidance of burnout. “Taking a step back from the relentless pace of the industry gives me the opportunity to work on my skills, make thoughtful choices, and deliver more nuanced performances. Otherwise in a rush you could take incorrect decisions. Slowing back allows me time for introspection,” Thakur adds.

Thakur was seen in projects like Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Hi Nanna in the last one year. “I had one unique genre project after another. It was a year of both extreme challenges,” she looked back.

The Jersey actor will soon be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, also starring Huma Qureshi. The film reportedly revolves around a woman being stalked by an unidentified admirer. Calling it a unique experience, she said it “speaks of an important subject for the audiences to decide what they resonate with.”

Mrunal Thakur was a part of a short that dealt with domestic violence, in Made in Heaven 2.

Mrunal played Adhira in Made in Heaven 2 (2023), a victim of domestic violence in the hands of her fiancé. While her character received mixed reviews for taking all the abuse in her stride, until we saw the episode’s climax where she takes a stand.

Ask Mrunal what conversation would she have with Adhira, and the actor quipped, “It would be emotional. I would give Adhira a tight hug. It was such an emotional roller coaster for me to act in that situation and to endure that array of emotion as an actor.”

After making a switch from television, Mrunal has found her footing across languages in both films and OTT space. While she feels “mediums are only a way to reach the audiences today,” she further opined, “they don’t define the difference in portrayal but offer more ways to reach a wider audience.”

On a parting note, Mrunal picked her first Hindi film, Love Sonia (2018) as “extra special.” “The film that started it all, really makes me reflect each time,” she ends.