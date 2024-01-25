Mrunal Thakur on acting in Hindi love stories: ‘I am tired of proving myself to filmmakers now’

Mrunal Thakur might have gained success with love stories like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna in Telugu, but she says similar stories are hard to come by for her in Hindi. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she stated that the reason she doesn’t get to do romances in Hindi is that she doesn’t think she’s ‘popular enough.’ (Also Read: People call me a pan-India star but I want to be known as a global artiste: Mrunal Thakur) Mrunal Thakur gained success with Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam in Telugu(Instagram/Saurabh Das)

Mrunal and her affinity for romance

When asked by the interviewer when she would act in a romantic film in Hindi, Mrunal quipped, “I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that.” She added, “I don’t know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them.”

Talking to them, the actor claimed that many thanked her for ‘bringing romance back.’ She said, “We all grew up watching romantic movies and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance.”

Upcoming work

Mrunal was seen in numerous films in 2023. In Hindi, she starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi and Pippa. In Telugu, she acted in Hi Nanna, her second film in the language after the 2022 film Sita Ramam. She will soon star in Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla. She will also act in Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi by Navjot Gulati.

