Mrunal Thakur calls Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan ‘super humble superstar’ on his birthday, check out his reply

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 28. To wish the actor on his special day, his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and shared a sweet and heartfelt message for him accompanied with a bunch of pictures. She called him a 'super humble superstar.' Dulquer responded to Mrunal's post in the comments. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan praises Mammootty for winning Best Actor award at Kerala State Film Awards, Mohanlal gives him shoutout) Sita Ramam starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Mrunal's Instagram post for Dulquer

On Friday, Mrunal took to Instagram to thank the makers of Sita Ramam because it led her to be introduced to Dulquer. She shared a bunch of pictures, one of which saw both Mrunal and Dulquer posing the camera goofily. Another picture was a beautiful still from the shooting of the film in which the two of them are seated on a boat filled with flowers. The last picture saw Dulquer standing in front of a cake.

Mrunal shared these pictures with a heartfelt caption which read, "I can’t thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from you…thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here’s to the ones we are yet to make (red heart emoticon)"

Dulquer's response

It was not long when Dulquer saw the sweet message for him and responded in the comments. "Awwww !!! This was the sweetest !!! You don’t need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal !! But you know you’re forever sita garu !!! (red heart emoticons)" he wrote.

Lucky Baskhar first look

Meanwhile, to mark Dulquer's birthday, the makers of his next, Lucky Baskhar, shared a first look poster of the film. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the director of Vaathi, the film is produced by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. Sithara Entertainment wrote on their official Instagram handle, "Presenting you #LuckyBaskhar - Embark on a Captivating Journey, The Unraveling Triumphs of an Ordinary Man! Wishing the man of elegance and charm, @dulQuer, a very Happy Birthday! #HBDDulquerSalmaan" The first look had Dulquer Salmaan peeping through two ₹100 notes with only his smile visible.

Dulquer will be next seen in the gangster drama King Of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Besides this, he also has Guns & Gulaabs lined up in the pipeline.

