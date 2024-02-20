Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur purchases two apartments in Mumbai from Kangana Ranaut’s family

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur along with her father have bought two apartments worth ₹10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai’s Andheri West area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Actor Mrunal Thakur along with her father have bought two apartments worth ₹ 10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai’s Andheri West area,

Mrunal Thakur and her father Udaysingh Bhatesingh Thakur have bought one apartment for ₹5 crore from Akshat Deep Ranaut (Kangana Ranaut's brother) and a second apartment for ₹5 crore from Amar Deep Singh Ranaut (Kangana Ranaut’s father), in a project called Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, the sale deed documents showed.

The actress currently resides in the same housing complex.

The jodi apartments were registered on January 25, 2024, registration documents showed. The area of the first apartment is 94.46 sq m for which a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh was paid. The size of the second apartment is 92.66 sq m for which a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh was paid, according to the documents.

Oberoi Springs comprises residential towers of 35 storeys each and comprises 2.5BHK units.

There was no comment from either the builder or the actor.

Mrunal Thakur works in both Hindi and Telugu films and began her acting career with a television soap operas Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016). She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia (2018), and gained recognition with the 2019 biographical films Super 30 and Batla House, according to Wikipedia.

