Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth 4 cr for her siblings and cousins, says 'happiness multiplies when shared'

Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has bought lavish apartments for her siblings and cousins. As per a news report, she bought property worth 4 crore for her sister, Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht, and two cousins.

Kangana confirmed the report in a tweet on Tuesday. "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," she wrote.


A source told The Times of India, “Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around.”

The actor has a house in her hometown Manali, and a few properties in Mumbai as well. Her Mumbai office was at the centre of a huge controversy last year when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation accused her of allowing unauthorised construction on the property, and demolished parts of it while she was not in town.

Kangana fought against the BMC in the Bombay High Court, which said that the corporation's demolition had 'malicious intentions' and asked them to pay Kangana for damages.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult

Kangana's brother, Aksht, got married in Udaipur last year. She had shared multiple pictures and videos from his wedding, on social media.

The actor is currently busy with her projects, Thalaivi and Dhaakad. She was last seen in Panga, in which she played a young mother who wishes to be a successful wrestler.

