Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings and cousins, says 'happiness multiplies when shared'
Actor Kangana Ranaut has bought lavish apartments for her siblings and cousins. As per a news report, she bought property worth ₹4 crore for her sister, Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht, and two cousins.
Kangana confirmed the report in a tweet on Tuesday. "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," she wrote.
A source told The Times of India, “Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around.”
The actor has a house in her hometown Manali, and a few properties in Mumbai as well. Her Mumbai office was at the centre of a huge controversy last year when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation accused her of allowing unauthorised construction on the property, and demolished parts of it while she was not in town.
Kangana fought against the BMC in the Bombay High Court, which said that the corporation's demolition had 'malicious intentions' and asked them to pay Kangana for damages.
Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult
Kangana's brother, Aksht, got married in Udaipur last year. She had shared multiple pictures and videos from his wedding, on social media.
The actor is currently busy with her projects, Thalaivi and Dhaakad. She was last seen in Panga, in which she played a young mother who wishes to be a successful wrestler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings, cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?
- Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam posts pic from New York trip when Anand proposed, he corrects her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick fanboys over Ranveer, wants to win a Nutella jar with his face on it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox