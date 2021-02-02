Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult
Former actor, author Twinkle Khanna, has shared a new photo with her daughter, Nitara. In the photo, the two are seen reading books together.
Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "‘You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."
Seeing Twinkle's post, many of her followers on Instagram were motivated to start reading again. "Oh my!! Thats super motivation for me to get back to reading!! I have been trying n tryin... Lets hope this time it becomes a part of me once again," wrote a follower.
"Yes, it adds up. My younger one is having a book week at online school and I got a bit overexcited in coming up with activities for the week. I read a lot. 60 books last year. 46 the year before. I hope they start reading more," wrote another.
Twinkle, who starred in a few hit films in the 90s, gave up her acting career to become an author. Her books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad have been bestsellers.
Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about her love for writing, she had said, "I wrote half a book when I was 18 and in fact Noni Appa was originally part of that book though the protagonist was then an eighteen-year-old granddaughter. I also carried around a black felt file as a teenager that contained all the poems that I had jotted down, primarily about maggots and death. To be honest, the poetry that I dabble with even now, is still rather appalling. I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book, it is mere fate that it happened in my forties."
