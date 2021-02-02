IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult

Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST

Former actor, author Twinkle Khanna, has shared a new photo with her daughter, Nitara. In the photo, the two are seen reading books together.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "‘You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."


Seeing Twinkle's post, many of her followers on Instagram were motivated to start reading again. "Oh my!! Thats super motivation for me to get back to reading!! I have been trying n tryin... Lets hope this time it becomes a part of me once again," wrote a follower.

"Yes, it adds up. My younger one is having a book week at online school and I got a bit overexcited in coming up with activities for the week. I read a lot. 60 books last year. 46 the year before. I hope they start reading more," wrote another.

Also read: Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed

Twinkle, who starred in a few hit films in the 90s, gave up her acting career to become an author. Her books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad have been bestsellers.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about her love for writing, she had said, "I wrote half a book when I was 18 and in fact Noni Appa was originally part of that book though the protagonist was then an eighteen-year-old granddaughter. I also carried around a black felt file as a teenager that contained all the poems that I had jotted down, primarily about maggots and death. To be honest, the poetry that I dabble with even now, is still rather appalling. I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book, it is mere fate that it happened in my forties."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married on January 17, 2001.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married on January 17, 2001.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 20th wedding anniversary, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his wife and author Twinkle Khanna on their wedding anniversary as they completed "twenty years of togetherness".
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple ‘upstaged’ Saif, praises him too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut buys property worth 4 cr for her siblings, cousins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
bollywood

Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Trishala Dutt talked about experiencing post-traumatic growth and said that she values her painful experiences the most in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Sonam posts pic from New York trip when Anand proposed, he corrects her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Anand Ahuja, but it looks like she got some details wrong. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for Anek.
bollywood

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first look photos from his upcoming film Anek. The film will see Ayushmann in a new look with shaved eyebrows and a thick beard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look picture from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. It is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
bollywood

Nick fanboys over Ranveer, wants to win a Nutella jar with his face on it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post and hoped to win a customised Nutella jar with Ranveer's face on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
bollywood

Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:42 AM IST
After a Mumbai court summoned Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar, she compared herself to a 'lioness' among a 'pack of jackals'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Diana in stylish matching outfits. In the caption of her Instagram post, she made a reference to her latest release, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
bollywood

When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, who is also known in India as Anushka Sharma's lookalike, has reacted to the actor sharing the first photo of her daughter, Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in Netflix film, Tribhanga.
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in Netflix film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Actor Mithila Palkar says it is the most exciting phase in the industry as everyone is on the same playground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
bollywood

Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim says we all have the goodness within us and urges everyone to explore that more and do as much as possible for our country, stay united in love and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP