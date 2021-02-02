Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared some first look photos from his upcoming film, Anek. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and will see Ayushmann in a very different look.

In the first look photos, Ayushmann is seen sitting in a red jeep in a pensive mood. He is wearing a green jacket and shirt and is seen with a thick beard and one of his eyebrows slightly shaved. A second picture showed him with Anubhav, holding the clapboard which read, 'Again'.





Sharing the photos on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinha and #BhushanKumar."

Anubhav also shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, "Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK #BhushanKumar @BenarasM @Tseries."

Ayushmann and Anubhav had previously worked together in Article 15. Anubhav had served as the director on the film which garnered great critical acclaim and was a commercial hit. It was based on India’s caste divide and how a big town, upper-caste cop arrives in rural Uttar Pradesh to find the caste system deeply infesting the country’s roots. He sets out to solve a rape and murder case in the town while fighting against the corrupt judicial system and the abuse of power.

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film got an OTT release and got positive reviews from critics. Anubhav's last release was Thappad with Taapsee Pannu, which also received critical acclaim.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann also has Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor.

