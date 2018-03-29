Kangana Ranaut says she had to fight for her houses, pic of her Manali home proves it was worth it

Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood actress who is not afraid to call a spade a spade. She has confronted the mighty and the powerful in the industry, backed projects that she believe in and refused to be cowed down. The actor will soon be seen in Manikarnika, a film based on Rani Laxmibai. She has also been in news for her dream houses – in Mumbai and Manali.

Talking to Filmfare, she recently said, “I had to fight for my career and the money that I get paid. I have my houses and properties because I fought for them; not because of others. Big production houses exploit actresses; they don’t get the kind of money you think they do.”

Coincidentally, on the same day, one of the fan club’s of the actor shared the bird’s eye view of her house in Manali. The two-floor mansion is situated in the lap of nature with snow-capped mountains as its backdrop.

Talk about waking up to a view like this! An overview of #KanganaRanaut 's house in Manali, HP "Kartikeya Niwas"#breathtaking #Queen'sLair pic.twitter.com/Mum4m3WIIo — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) March 28, 2018

The bungalow is a vintage European home with eight bedrooms and step-out balconies. It also has a dining room, a fireplace, a gymnasium and a separate yoga room. Kangana, along with her family, recently performed griha pravesh at the property.

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! 💁‍♀️🏡 pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! 😁🏡 pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

Kangana along with her family performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at her Manali home two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Tw7VvKrN0U — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 14, 2018

The firebrand actor added, “People think that I am fighting a battle every day. My life must be miserable. I must be having no future because I’m not friends with the Johars or the Roshans. It’s far from that. I am doing one of the biggest epics of 2018. No other film with a female lead has been made with a higher budget.”