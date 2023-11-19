close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Priyanka Chopra sells two penthouses in Oshiwara for 6 crore

Priyanka Chopra sells two penthouses in Oshiwara for 6 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Nov 19, 2023 05:12 PM IST

The smaller penthouse spans 860 sq ft and was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the larger penthouse measuring 1,432 sq ft was sold for ₹3.75 crore

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a keen investor in real estate, has sold two penthouses spanning built up area of 2,292 sq ft for 6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara.

HT Image
HT Image

Both penthouses are located on the 9th floor of Karan Apartment in , Lokhandwala Complex. The small penthouse spans 860 sq ft and was sold for 2.25 crore, while the larger penthouse measuring 1,432 sq ft was sold for 3.75 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Both transactions registered separately on October 23 and October 25 were carried out by the actress’ 69-year-old mother Madhu Chopra on her behalf. The penthouses were purchased by one Abhishek Chaubey, a 45-year-old Jogeshwari resident, after paying stamp duty of 36 lakh for both transactions.

It could not be confirmed if the buyer was Abhishek Chaubey, screenwriter and director who has frequent collaborator with film maker Vishal Bharadwaj on critically acclaimed films like Makdee, Maqbool, The Blue Umbrella, Omkara and directed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya. Madhu Chopra did not respond to messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out