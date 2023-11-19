Priyanka Chopra sells two penthouses in Oshiwara for 6 crore

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a keen investor in real estate, has sold two penthouses spanning built up area of 2,292 sq ft for ₹6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara. HT Image

Both penthouses are located on the 9th floor of Karan Apartment in , Lokhandwala Complex. The small penthouse spans 860 sq ft and was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the larger penthouse measuring 1,432 sq ft was sold for ₹3.75 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com

Both transactions registered separately on October 23 and October 25 were carried out by the actress’ 69-year-old mother Madhu Chopra on her behalf. The penthouses were purchased by one Abhishek Chaubey, a 45-year-old Jogeshwari resident, after paying stamp duty of ₹36 lakh for both transactions.

It could not be confirmed if the buyer was Abhishek Chaubey, screenwriter and director who has frequent collaborator with film maker Vishal Bharadwaj on critically acclaimed films like Makdee, Maqbool, The Blue Umbrella, Omkara and directed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya. Madhu Chopra did not respond to messages.

