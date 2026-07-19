Delhi to get 2,800 e-buses under Centre’s scheme: Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi government will induct 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the Centre’s scheme to expand public transport and green mobility. The fleet will comprise 1,400 12-metre buses and as many 9-metre buses, with the smaller buses intended to improve last-mile connectivity by operating on narrow roads and in rural areas. (Representative photo)

The fleet will comprise 1,400 12-metre buses and as many 9-metre buses, with the smaller buses intended to improve last-mile connectivity by operating on narrow roads and in rural areas.

The new buses are expected to begin operations from April next year, with the entire fleet slated to be integrated into Delhi’s public transport system by August 2028.

An official said the Delhi government had submitted a proposal last year for 2,800 electric buses to Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). Based on operational experience with the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) buses, the proposal was subsequently revised to procure an equal number of 12-metre and 9-metre buses.

The buses will be procured under the PM e-Drive scheme – an initiative by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to accelerate EV adoption and charging infrastructure.

The Centre will provide financial assistance of up to ₹35 lakh for each 12-metre electric bus and ₹25 lakh for each 9-metre bus, the official said.

The entire fleet will be inducted under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model and operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The operating and service contracts under the GCC model will be valid for 12 years.

To ensure efficient operations and better route planning, bus routes will be rationalised in collaboration with IIT Delhi, enabling more effective deployment of the expanded electric bus fleet.

Gupta said the Delhi government aims to expand the public bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29.