BBA, BMS, BBM, BCA admission registration deadline extended to July 20

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate professional courses to July 20. Candidates seeking admission to BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA (Integrated), BCA and MCA (Integrated) programmes can register online until 5 pm. As of now, 48,365 students have registered for the admission process, surpassing last year’s figure of 44,488 registrations for the 2025–26 academic session. The final merit list is scheduled to be released on July 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The registration process commenced on July 6 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 16. However, the cell granted a four-day extension to enable more eligible candidates to apply, officials said.

As of now, 48,365 students have registered for the admission process, surpassing last year’s figure of 44,488 registrations for the 2025–26 academic session. The final merit list is scheduled to be released on July 28.

The CET examination for these programmes was conducted between April 28 and April 30, with 62,301 candidates appearing for the test. The results were declared on June 11.